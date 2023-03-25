Police launched a probe following the discovery of a man’s body at his home address in Channel Way, Ocean Village, Southampton, at 11.16am on Wednesday. He has since been identified as Weber Nogueira, 54, and his family are being supported by specialist officers.

Det Chief Insp Rod Kenny is leading the investigation. He said: ‘We are at the early stages of this investigation and are keeping an open mind as to how Weber died. I want to hear from anyone who was driving in Canute Road, Ocean Way, Channel Way or the wider Ocean Village area between 10.30pm on Tuesday, March 21 and 4.30am on Wednesday, March 22 and has dash cam footage. Similarly, I am keen to hear from anyone else who may have information that can help us understand Weber’s death.’

Weber Nogueira, 54, was found dead at his home. Pic Hants police

Chief inspector Marcus Kennedy, deputy district commander for Southampton, said: ‘Firstly, our thoughts are with the family of the man who died. This incident will no doubt cause concern in the community. I would like to reassure residents that we are working hard to understand the circumstances around Mr Nogueira’s death and there is no known risk to the wider community at this time.’

‘You will see more officers in the Ocean Village area so if you have any information that could help this investigation, or have any concerns, please reach out to them when you see them.’

Contact police on 101, or report online via our website here quoting 44230113928 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.