Two men have stolen tends of thousands of pounds worth of designer watches from a jewellery store.

Approximately £120,000 worth of goods were swiped from Mappin & Webb in East Street, Chichester, on Saturday (August 17). Police said two males robbed the store at roughly 2pm and fled the scene on foot along St John’s Street.

Sussex Police

“One is described as a white man with a skinny build, wearing a black baseball cap and sunglasses, a light-coloured beige/grey top and skinny blue jeans, with white trainers,” Sussex Police added. “The other is a white man of average build, with a black jumper, black baseball cap with a white H on the front, blue jeans and black trainers.

“They were seen to cut across a black or blue vehicle at the junction of East Street and St John’s Street. We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of that vehicle, anyone who witnessed the incident or was driving along St John’s Street around that time.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 804 of 17/08. Reports can also be made online.