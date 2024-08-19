Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mindless vandals have attempted to set fire to a skate park and destroy it.

Police are investigating what happened at the skate park in Locks Heath, Fareham. Fareham Borough Council invested funds into parks in Crossfell Walk earlier this summer.

The skate park in Locks Heath has been vandalised. | Fareham Police

Fareham Police reported the incident on social media on Sunday morning (August 18). “The area has been cleaned up by the emergency out of hours Service at Fareham Borough Council,” the force added.

“We are seeking information as to who these individuals are and please be assured that they will be dealt robustly. We are working with our partners in the Fire Service and Fareham Borough Council in order to put in place preventative measures for Antisocial Behaviour going forward.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, or submit a report via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 1111.