“Devastated” family and friends will stage a march across Portsmouth in memory of a “wonderful” Waterlooville woman whose death sparked a police murder probe.

Joanna Derkacz. Pic: Family/Go Fund Me

Joanna Derkacz, 37, was found dead on Thursday December 28 inside a house in Nevinson Way. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched an ongoing investigation to establish what happened.

Her partner Stephen Sexton was charged with two counts of coercive or controlling behaviour. It is alleged the 36-year-old controlled Joanna for a period of 16 months before her death. He has since been bailed to an address in Totton from his Nevinson Way address after not entering any pleas at court.

Now family and friends of Joanna are planning on a march in her memory on Saturday January 27. The gathering starts at 10am at the NCP car park on Portsmouth Market Way by Cascades Shopping Centre. It then moves on to Commercial Road and along London Road and to the Eastern Hampshire Police Investigation Centre.

Campaigners have urged people to “stand with us” following Joanna’s “tragic” death. A social media post has already had 274 people respond to take part in the event.

Meanwhile, as reported, a fundraiser was launched to support Joanna’s family with over £5,000 raised of a £10,000 target to help with funeral costs. Magdalena Sobczyk, who is organising the Go fund Me, wrote: “We are all shocked and devastated by the enormous loss of our beloved Joanna. Joanna's body was found on Thursday morning on December 28 and the cause of death is still unknown. For many who knew Joanna, the world stopped, and their hearts broke into a million pieces.

“Joanna was a loving daughter, sister, auntie and friend. Everyone who got a pleasure meeting her knew that she would leave a mark wherever she went. Her smile will never be forgotten, her laugh is still heard, and her loss will never be understood and accepted. She was a wonderful person who never refused to help anyone, she was able to go above and beyond for those she loved.

“Now we are in a position where we can do something for Joanna's loved ones. We would like to ease her family’s struggles at this time and help them by removing the financial burden of laying her to rest.

Any amount would be highly appreciated.”