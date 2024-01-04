Officers investigating the murder of a woman in Waterlooville are themselves under investigation over “prior police contact” with the victim.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As previously reported, police were were called at 11.30am on Thursday 28 December to a report that 37-year-old Joanna Derkacz’s body had been located inside a house on Nevinson Way. Now, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed that the Independent Office for Police Conduct is looking into the case.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "Due to previous police contact in the weeks before Joanna’s death, we made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who have informed us they are conducting an independent investigation into the prior police contact.” The investigation is in its early stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after the family released a tribute to Joanna – as “such a special daughter, auntie, and sister.” A man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Police arrested a man following the discovery of a women's body in Nevinson Way, Waterlooville, on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing

A police spokesperson said: “Our investigation is ongoing to establish what happened. A 36 year-old man was treated for injuries to his arms and arrested at the scene. He received medical treatment at hospital over the weekend and has now entered custody where he is being questioned by detectives on suspicion of murder, coercive or controlling behaviour, and criminal damage. At a virtual hearing with Portsmouth Magistrates Court this afternoon (Wednesday 3 January) a warrant of further detention was granted to allow detectives further time to interview the man until Friday 5 January.

NOW READ: Woman found dead inside house is officially named