Waterlooville murder probe: Hampshire police under investigation over "prior contact" with Joanna Derkacz
As previously reported, police were were called at 11.30am on Thursday 28 December to a report that 37-year-old Joanna Derkacz’s body had been located inside a house on Nevinson Way. Now, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed that the Independent Office for Police Conduct is looking into the case.
A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "Due to previous police contact in the weeks before Joanna’s death, we made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who have informed us they are conducting an independent investigation into the prior police contact.” The investigation is in its early stages.
It comes after the family released a tribute to Joanna – as “such a special daughter, auntie, and sister.” A man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.
A police spokesperson said: “Our investigation is ongoing to establish what happened. A 36 year-old man was treated for injuries to his arms and arrested at the scene. He received medical treatment at hospital over the weekend and has now entered custody where he is being questioned by detectives on suspicion of murder, coercive or controlling behaviour, and criminal damage. At a virtual hearing with Portsmouth Magistrates Court this afternoon (Wednesday 3 January) a warrant of further detention was granted to allow detectives further time to interview the man until Friday 5 January.
An IOPC spokesperson has confirmed it has received the referral. They said: “We have begun an independent investigation into contact that police officers had with Joanna Derkacz in December 2023 prior to her body being found on 28 December in Waterlooville, Hampshire. Our investigation began following a mandatory referral from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and will look at the prior police contact, including the actions and decision making of the officers involved. Our investigation is in its very early stages and we will keep all parties updated as the investigation progresses. Our sympathies are with everyone affected.”