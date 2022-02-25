Approximately £16,000 worth of iPads, tablets and laptops were taken from two different shops in West Sussex.

Sussex police report the first robbery took place in Portfield Road, Chichester, at roughly 7.25am last Wednesday.

The Currys store in Portfield Road, Chichester, was robbed last Wednesday at 7.25pm. Picture: Google Street View.

Three men dressed in all black entered the store, headed to the electrical section, and fled within two minutes – pilfering several electrical items.

Another Curry’s store was robbed the following day, at 7.35pm in Lyons Farm, Worthing.

Four people, wearing facemasks and covered head to toe in black clothes, stole iPads, tablets and laptops.

Sussex police report on both occasions, the robbers shouted at staff and customers not to approach them.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to report it to Sussex police online here, or call 101, quoting the serial number 1063 of 16/02.

