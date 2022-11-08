Men wanted by police after loading Mercedes van with £1,000 worth of building materials from Portsmouth address
THREE men are wanted by police after they were seen loading a Mercedes van with £1,000 worth of building materials.
Police are appealing for information following the burglary at a property in Portsmouth on Thursday November 3. The force said between 6.15pm and 6.35pm, three men were seen loading a white Mercedes Sprinter van with building materials, valued at approximately £1000, from an address in South Road.
A police statement said: ‘Since this incident was reported to us we have been investigating a number of lines of enquiry and will continue to do so, however we are now also appealing to the public for information.‘Were you in the area of South Road at the time specified? Did you see what happened? Perhaps you were driving through the area and have dash cam footage that may assist our enquiries? Or maybe you live locally and have CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage?‘We believe that the van and its occupants may have been involved in further incidents in the Farlington, Drayton and Havant areas on the same day. We are appealing to any other victims of theft in the area, or anyone who noticed anything suspicious, to please get in touch with us if they haven't yet reported it.
‘Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to us is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 44220447830. Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/’
