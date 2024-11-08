Police hunting for a man “pointing a gun towards houses” in Fratton have drawn a blank as the menace remains at large a day on from unleashing terror in the neighbourhood.

As reported yesterday evening, a hooded man brandishing a reported gun was seen in a number of roads in Fratton from 2pm through to the evening. Other people rejected the man had been holding a weapon.

Police swarmed to the area after receiving numerous reports of the unhinged identity roaming the streets but have now told The News they have not yet tracked him down.

Officers and an ambulance were seen travelling from London Road to Fratton Road and on Guildford Road and Brookfield Road on Thursday. Police have now also revealed incidents in Laburnum Grove, Newcome Road and Adames Road.

A photo had circulated on social media showing a hooded man holding his arm up while appearing to clutch something as residents issued warnings to stay inside.

One person said on social media on Thursday: “This guy walked past my girlfriend's mum's house whilst our toddler was sat by the window and he was pointing the gun towards the houses as he walked past.

“(Our) kiddo was so scared thinking he was going to shoot that she threw up. Police are looking for him and have taken all info we have. Please also inform them asap.”

Another person said: “It started at around 2.20pm this afternoon. He was waving his arms and shouting all sorts of nonsense. Clearly not well or off his head on something.”

A third person wrote: “I saw the police when I was on school run in Guildford Road and Brookfield Road…didn’t know it was because of a man with a gun.”

Today police have said they are still carrying out enquiries as they seek out the man. A spokesperson said: “We received a number of reports yesterday (Thursday 7 November) about a man acting suspiciously in Portsmouth.

“Shortly after 2:15pm a man was seen shouting on Adames Road, the report suggested he may have been carrying a weapon, possibly a gun. Shortly after at 2:20pm a report was received from Newcome Road of a man shouting in the street, however a weapon wasn’t mentioned.

“Specialist officers attended and conducted thorough searches of the area until shortly after 4pm, but a man matching the description of the reports was not located.

“A further incident was reported to us shortly after 5:30pm of a man holding a piece of glass on Laburnum Grove, he was not subsequently located.

“We believe the reports are all linked and have been carrying out enquiries in the area, including reviewing CCTV and other footage, to try to identify the man involved. Officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out patrols and anyone with any concerns or information can speak to one of these uniformed officers.

“If you have any images of the man that may help us to identify him please contact us via our website quoting 44240486063 - https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/”