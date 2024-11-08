Car bursts into flames on Portsmouth central reservation as fire service receive several 999 calls
Firefighters rushed to the scene of the blaze in Northern Road, Cosham. Residents spotted the blue Peugeot off the road with smoke coming out of the bonnet at 7.51am.
Clouds of smoke rose into the sky with flames coming from the front of the car. A spokeswoman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said they received several reports about the incident.
“A crew from Cosham attended a vehicle fire this morning on the central reservation of (Northern Road), Portsmouth, following multiple 999 calls being received in into our control room at around 8am.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet. The incident was then handed over to police and highways. There were no reported casualties.”