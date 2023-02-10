Pc Liam Boshein, 25, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today where he admitted to having the image and entered his plea. The offence dated between November 7 2019 and April 4 2021.

NOW READ: Met Police officer denies having extreme pornographic image

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boshein, of Waterworks Road, Farlington, previously denied the charge at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court in November last year. Judge Timothy Mousley KC adjourned the hearing to March 17 for sentencing at the same court.

Pc Liam Boshein, 25, of Waterworks Road, Portsmouth, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: César Moreno Huerta.

He told the officer: ‘You have pleaded guilty to a very serious offence.’ Boshein was granted bail ahead of his next court appearance.

A Met Police spokesman confirmed on an earlier occasion that Boshein has been suspended from his post with the South Area Command Unit and the force’s directorate of professional standards was aware of the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad