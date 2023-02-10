Met Police officer from Portsmouth admits possessing extreme pornographic image in court
A METROPOLITAN Police officer from Portsmouth has pleaded guilty to possessing an extreme pornographic image.
Pc Liam Boshein, 25, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today where he admitted to having the image and entered his plea. The offence dated between November 7 2019 and April 4 2021.
Boshein, of Waterworks Road, Farlington, previously denied the charge at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court in November last year. Judge Timothy Mousley KC adjourned the hearing to March 17 for sentencing at the same court.
He told the officer: ‘You have pleaded guilty to a very serious offence.’ Boshein was granted bail ahead of his next court appearance.
A Met Police spokesman confirmed on an earlier occasion that Boshein has been suspended from his post with the South Area Command Unit and the force’s directorate of professional standards was aware of the case.
The officer appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court in November for a preliminary hearing.