A missing woman, aged 73, has been found.

Jill Street, from Bordon, was reported missing at approximately 3.40pm yesterday (June 27). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary issued a missing persons appeal in a bid to find her.

The force confirmed on social media that she has now been located. They said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to locate a missing 73-year-old woman from Bordon yesterday evening. She has now been located.”