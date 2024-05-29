Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man with facial tattoos who was reported missing has been found.

Jed, 27, disappeared on Saturday (May 25) at 8pm and was last seen at Chichester railway station.

Sussex Police released a description of him and a missing persons appeal in a bid to find him. The force reported on Facebook that Jed, who has links to Brighton, has been found.

Chichester Police said: “Jed, who was missing from Chichester, has been found safe and well.