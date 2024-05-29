Missing Chichester man linked to Brighton found after last seen at railway station

By Freddie Webb
Published 28th May 2024, 10:35 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 16:30 BST
A man with facial tattoos who was reported missing has been found.

Jed, 27, disappeared on Saturday (May 25) at 8pm and was last seen at Chichester railway station.

Sussex Police released a description of him and a missing persons appeal in a bid to find him. The force reported on Facebook that Jed, who has links to Brighton, has been found.

Chichester Police said: “Jed, who was missing from Chichester, has been found safe and well.

“Thanks to all who shared and cared.”

