A “priority offender” has been arrested after alcohol was stolen from a shop and another house was burgled.

Officers initially received a report of a shoplifting incident in Stoke Road, Gosport, yesterday (May 27). Gosport Police said on Facebook that shop workers tried to challenge the male, but were threatened with violence.

Police initially received a report of a shop being burgled in Stoke Road, Gosport. A "prolific offender" was later detained on May 27. Picture: Google Street View.

The force said a description was passed onto them, with an individual matching it being seen breaking into a house in Carnarvon Road. Several bank cards and other items were stolen from the address.

A resident in Jessie Road approached an officer later that day after a male matching the description tried to get into their house through the back door. The force said: “Police had viewed CCTV from the store and were able to identify the suspect as a prolific and priority offender in the area.