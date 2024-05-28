"Prolific" offender arrested after Gosport shop and house burgled with booze stolen and staff threatened
Officers initially received a report of a shoplifting incident in Stoke Road, Gosport, yesterday (May 27). Gosport Police said on Facebook that shop workers tried to challenge the male, but were threatened with violence.
The force said a description was passed onto them, with an individual matching it being seen breaking into a house in Carnarvon Road. Several bank cards and other items were stolen from the address.
A resident in Jessie Road approached an officer later that day after a male matching the description tried to get into their house through the back door. The force said: “Police had viewed CCTV from the store and were able to identify the suspect as a prolific and priority offender in the area.
“Arrest enquiries were made at another shop, who advised that he had attempted to shoplift there earlier in the day.” A 40-year-old was detained on suspicion of burglary, attempted burglary, two counts of shoplifting, a public order offence and possession of Class B drugs. Gosport Police added: “He was found in possession of bank cards in the name of the victim upon arrest.”