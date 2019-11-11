Missing Fareham man has been found, say police

Have your say

A MAN reported as missing over the weekend has since been found, according to police.

Simon Cardy, from Fareham, had not been seen since Saturday morning when he left home.

Police have now confirmed that Simon has been found safe and well.

Hampshire Constabulary has also thanked people for helping to share the appeal.

