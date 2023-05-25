News you can trust since 1877
Missing girl, 19, found after ‘extremely out of character’ disappearance

A girl who was reported missing after saying she was travelling to Portsmouth from the Isle of Wight has been found.
By Freddie Webb
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 11:17 BST

Erin Tellick, 19, went missing on May 19. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said her disappearance was ‘extremely out of character’ and that her family were worried for her safety.

The force has confirmed that she has now been located. You may have seen our appeal to find missing 19-year-old Erin from Porchfield,’ police said.

Erin, 19, has now been found. Picture: Habibur RahmanErin, 19, has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Erin, 19, has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman
‘We're pleased to say that she has now been located. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal - we really do appreciate it.’

