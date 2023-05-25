Missing girl, 19, found after ‘extremely out of character’ disappearance

Erin Tellick, 19, went missing on May 19. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said her disappearance was ‘extremely out of character’ and that her family were worried for her safety.

The force has confirmed that she has now been located. You may have seen our appeal to find missing 19-year-old Erin from Porchfield,’ police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Eight people attacked or robbed in one hour in Portsmouth as police arrest three teenagers

Erin, 19, has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We're pleased to say that she has now been located. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal - we really do appreciate it.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.