Officers are stilling searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Chichester Police originally issued an appeal to find Julia, from Brighton, after she disappeared on June 23 at roughly 3pm. The force said she has since been spotted on Saturday (June 29) at roughly 3.30pm in the East Sussex city.

Julia, 14, from Brighton, has gone missing. Chichester Police said they are concerned for her welfare. Picture: Chichester Police | Chichester Police

Police have renewed their appeal and are urging anyone who sees her to get in touch with them. “Officers are concerned for her welfare,” they said. “Julia is described as 5ft 5ins tall, with dyed red hair, ear and nose piercings.

“She was last seen wearing a white crop top, blue jeans, a black cardigan and black trainers, and carried a black handbag.” Police said Julia has links to Bognor, Selsey and Chichester. Officers believe Julia may have used the train to travel to Croydon, South London.