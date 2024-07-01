Chichester police renew appeal to find girl 14, after recent appearance since going missing
Chichester Police originally issued an appeal to find Julia, from Brighton, after she disappeared on June 23 at roughly 3pm. The force said she has since been spotted on Saturday (June 29) at roughly 3.30pm in the East Sussex city.
Police have renewed their appeal and are urging anyone who sees her to get in touch with them. “Officers are concerned for her welfare,” they said. “Julia is described as 5ft 5ins tall, with dyed red hair, ear and nose piercings.
“She was last seen wearing a white crop top, blue jeans, a black cardigan and black trainers, and carried a black handbag.” Police said Julia has links to Bognor, Selsey and Chichester. Officers believe Julia may have used the train to travel to Croydon, South London.
Anyone with information is advised to call Sussex Police on 101, quoting the serial 911 of 29/06.