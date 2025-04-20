Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage girl with links to Portsmouth who went missing over the Easter weekend has been found.

Bethany, a 15-year-old from Scarborough in North Yorkshire, disappeared yesterday evening (April 19) at roughly 8pm. She also has links to Sheffield in South Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police launched an “urgent” search in a bid to find her, advising the public to call 999 if she was seen. Portsmouth Police shared the appeal due to her connections to the city.

North Yorkshire Police now report that Bethany has been found. A statement said: “A teenager missing from Eastfield, Scarborough, has been found.

“Earlier today we appealed for information to locate the 15-year-old girl, reference 12250069570. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”