Police officer named and charged with sexually assaulting woman while off-duty - due in Portsmouth court

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 20th Apr 2025, 09:39 BST
A police officer has been charged with sexual assault and is due in court next month.

PC Mark McCann, of Sussex Police, will appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court after being charged with sexual assault by touching.

The 44-year-old allegedly committed the offence against a woman that was known to him. Crown Prosecution Services launched an investigation into the offence, which is believed to have taken place on July 6, 2024, while McCann was off-duty.

Sussex Police said: “McCann is suspended from duty. He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on May 16.

“The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the force Professional Standards Department should be conducted.”

