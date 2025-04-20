Police officer named and charged with sexually assaulting woman while off-duty - due in Portsmouth court
PC Mark McCann, of Sussex Police, will appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court after being charged with sexual assault by touching.
The 44-year-old allegedly committed the offence against a woman that was known to him. Crown Prosecution Services launched an investigation into the offence, which is believed to have taken place on July 6, 2024, while McCann was off-duty.
Sussex Police said: “McCann is suspended from duty. He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on May 16.
“The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the force Professional Standards Department should be conducted.”