Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police officer has been charged with sexual assault and is due in court next month.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Mark McCann, of Sussex Police, will appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court after being charged with sexual assault by touching.

The 44-year-old allegedly committed the offence against a woman that was known to him. Crown Prosecution Services launched an investigation into the offence, which is believed to have taken place on July 6, 2024, while McCann was off-duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said: “McCann is suspended from duty. He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on May 16.

“The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the force Professional Standards Department should be conducted.”