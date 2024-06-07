Missing Gosport man: Police appeal for help finding 82-year-old Alfred Rooke
Alfred Rooke, 82, from Gosport, was last seen at his home address at around 9pm on Thursday, June 6. Alfred did have links to the Portsmouth area and police were asking for anyone to come forward that may be able to help but they have now confirmed that he has been found.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information to help finding missing man Alfred Rooke. The 82-year-old from Gosport was last seen at his home address at about 9pm on Thursday, June 6.
“Alfred is described as white, slight build, about 5ft 5in tall, with grey hair. He was wearing a white, turquoise and blue striped shirt and a grey jacket when he was last seen. Alfred also has links to the Portsmouth area.”
Police confirmed that he had been found on Friday, June 7.