A pensioner who went missing in the New Forest has now been found.

Adrian Matthews, 77, from Langley, was last seen in Forge Road, New Forest, at 6.30pm on August 8.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed he has now been located. The force said: “You may have seen our appeal to find a missing 77-year-old man from Langley.

“We are pleased to say he has now been located. Thank you for sharing our appeal and thank you to HANTSAR for their assistance also.”