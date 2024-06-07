Missing Totton man: Police confirm missing 37-year-old Hampshire man has been located
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police were concerned for the welfare of Bohdan Alexander, a 37-year-old from Totton but the have now confirmed he has been located
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said previously: “Can you help us find Bohdan Alexander from Totton? We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but we are extremely concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance.
“He was last seen wearing dark trousers, a dark green sweater and was carrying a green rucksack. We believe that Bohdan will likely be on foot. If anyone has seen Bohdan today or has any information about his current whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 1583 of today’s date (Thursday, June 6).”
Bohdan is described as:
- Mixed race
- 6ft tall
- Of slim build
- Short curly hair
- Brown eyes
- Has a beard