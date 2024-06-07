Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police who were calling for help in finding a missing man who was last seen in a Hampshire village have confirmed he has now been found.

The police were concerned for the welfare of Bohdan Alexander, a 37-year-old from Totton but the have now confirmed he has been located

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said previously: “Can you help us find Bohdan Alexander from Totton? We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but we are extremely concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance.

“He was last seen wearing dark trousers, a dark green sweater and was carrying a green rucksack. We believe that Bohdan will likely be on foot. If anyone has seen Bohdan today or has any information about his current whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 1583 of today’s date (Thursday, June 6).”

Bohdan is described as: