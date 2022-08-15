Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As previously reported, a distressed female in her 20s was found on a cycle path between Long Drive and Rowner Lane, Rowner, at 7.50pm on April 19.

The victim said she had been bundled into an orange-coloured van in Station Road earlier that afternoon, by a man she didn’t know, and was driven to woodland where she was attacked.

The victim escaped serious physical or sexual harm but was subjected to a prolonged assault before she managed to run from her attacker.

Police pictured in Rowner in April after a woman was abducted and attacked. Officers have no filed the investigation after not being able to identify a suspect.

Patrols were increased by police in the wake of the horrifying incident that sparked fear and anxiety from women in the area, with officers investing ‘a significant amount of time’ into hunting for the predator.

But despite reviewing hours of CCTV and Ring doorbell footage and questioning locals, detectives have reached an impasse and have been forced to file the crime pending further information coming to light.

Chief Inspector Fifi Gulam-Husen, district commander for policing in Fareham and Gosport, said: ‘The incident that was reported to police understandably caused significant concern in the local community.

‘Please be reassured that our response teams and neighbourhoods officers have been actively patrolling key areas identified to keep the public safe. This has run in tandem with the extensive enquiries carried out both in public and behind the scenes by the investigation team, who have thoroughly examined every piece of information made available to them.

‘No suspect and no further information relating to this incident has been identified, and we have received no further reports from other members of the public of crimes of this nature since.

‘A decision has now been made to file this investigation pending any further information coming to light.

‘I want everyone in Gosport to know that officers will do everything in their power to follow up every available line of enquiry to investigate serious allegations such as these.’

Chief Insp Gulam-Husen insisted officers would continue to tackle crimes against women and girls, which remains a local priority in the district.