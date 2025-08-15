A moped was seized from a rider after he was seen driving dangerously through traffic.

Gosport Police reported that the biker was spotted “weaving recklessly” between vehicles yesterday (August 14). Residents in the town have made several reports of people riding bikes in an anti-social and dangerous manner.

The force have responded to those concerns and said they will continue to undertake “targeted action”. In a statement on social media, the Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Our unmarked motorcycle was on the hunt in response to multiple public reports of a moped being ridden antisocially in the Gosport area.

“Thanks to your vigilance, we were able to locate the rider and witness dangerous behaviour first-hand - including overtaking through a pedestrian crossing and weaving recklessly through traffic. The rider was stopped and issued a ticket for two separate offences, each carrying penalty points.

“A Section 59 notice was also served, meaning any further antisocial use of the vehicle will result in immediate seizure and more points. This outcome was only possible because members of the public took the time to report what they saw. Your calls matter. We do act on your calls.

“Please continue to report dangerous or disruptive behaviour on our roads. Together, we will make our roads safer for everyone.”