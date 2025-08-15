Lifeboat crews safely returned seven people including a child to shore after their boat malfunctioned.

Personnel from Gosport And Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) were deployed on the operation last Sunday (August 10). The seafarers were rescued following a response at 2.46pm.

GAFIRS said: “GAFIRS crew, based at Stokes Bay, launched to assist a vessel suffering engine failure with 7 people on board, including an infant. The stricken vessel was brought safely under tow to Seaview (Sea Grove).”

Lifeboat crews were then called into action two days later. “Crew were called to the station following reports of children in the water near the Round Tower, at the entrance to Portsmouth Harbour,” GAFIRS said.

“The crew were preparing to launch when it was confirmed the children had made it safely back to the beach, were with their parents.” The voluntary body said the Coastguard dispatched a suitable asset to assist with the situation.

They advise every sailor to regularly maintain their vessels, as even experienced seafarers can get caught out. People are advised to always carry enough lifejackets for the number of people out at sea, and to have a reliable means of communication.

GAFIRS added: “The hot weather means more people are enjoying the water — but please always keep a close eye on children near to water. Some areas have strong currents, so think carefully about where you swim. Enjoy the water, but stay safe.”