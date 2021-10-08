More than £600,000 to be spent on tackling violence against women and girls in Hampshire

Police and crime commissioner for Hampshire, Donna Jones, has secured £648,755 of funding from the Home Office to tackle violence against women and girls.

The funding comes as part of the latest round of the government’s Safer Streets fund which was created to increase the safety of public spaces for all and will be used for prevention methods as well as CCTV and lighting.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire Donna Jones (left) during a walkabout with Hampshire Police Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney in Winchester, Hampshire. Picture date: Thursday May 13, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Commissioner. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Ms Jones said: ‘Violence against women and girls has been an issue in this country for generations, but recent high profile cases mean it is very much at the front of our minds at present, and rightly so. Violence against women and girls offences cause significant harm and distress to victims, their friends and family, witnesses, and wider society. It is crucial that we work together to stop these crimes happening in the first place - through better education and awareness; by challenging misogyny and hate in society; and working to change repeat offenders' behaviour.

‘Through initiatives such as those being funded under Safer Streets and the work of my task group I want to ensure that everything that can done, is being done to tackle and prevent crimes of violence against women and girls.’

The funding will enable the delivery of interventions that target the root causes of violence against women and girls and emphasise changing attitudes and behaviours and challenging gender stereotypes. This includes education programmes in schools to combat unhealthy behaviours, and campaigns focused on student safety.

It will also be used for physical interventions, such as CCTV and lighting as in previous rounds of the Safer Streets fund.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, Portsmouth City Council’s community safety and environment boss, added: ‘I am delighted that Portsmouth is benefitting from funding under the Safer Streets three project to prevent crimes of violence against women and girls. Several key interventions are planned including the formation of a network of safe spaces in and around public places where we know that sexual crime is most likely to occur, having mentors in violence prevention working with schools and providing women with a reporting service to capture incidents that may otherwise go unreported.’

