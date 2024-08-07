Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a incident involving a Portsmouth motorist.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident at 1pm on July 17. The incident involved a red Honda motorcycle and a black Mercedes SUV.

Sussex Police said: “The rider of the motorcycle – an 18-year-old woman – was taken to hospital having suffered serious injuries to her lower leg. The driver of the Mercedes – a 66-year-old man from Portsmouth – was uninjured.” Police officers and paramedics were called to the junction of the A286 New Road and Holmbush Way near Midhurst.

The incident happened outside the fire station. “Officers investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dashcam footage,” they added. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting serial 711 of 17/07.