Motorcyclist flees the scene after crashing into man as he was getting into a taxi in Hampshire

A MAN was taken to hospital after being hit by a motorcyclist whilst getting into a taxi.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 9:23 am

Following the crash, the biker fled the scene.

The incident happened in Peartree Avenue in Southampton between 11.50pm yesterday and 12.10am today.

In a statement, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A licensed taxi had been parked at the roadside collecting passengers, when a motorcycle collided with the taxi and a passenger as they were getting into the vehicle.

Police have put out an appeal.

‘The motorcycle, which is described as being either silver or black, failed to stop at the scene.

‘We have conducted a number of initial enquiries but are now asking the public for help. Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? Perhaps you have CCTV or doorbell footage in the area?’

The passenger, a man in his 20s, suffered minor injuries in the collision and was taken to Southampton General Hospital as a precaution.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 44210376049.

