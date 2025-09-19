'Safety isn't negotiable': Motorcyclist with dangerously worn tyre pulled over after driving through bus lane

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Sep 2025, 08:13 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 08:30 BST
Officers have pulled over a motorcyclist after discovering they were driving with dangerously worn tyre.

A rider was stopped on Wednesday evening (September 17) after they were spotted driving through a bus lane.

After being pulled over, officers inspected the bike, revealing ‘the rear tyre was dangerously worn—rubber gone, cord exposed.’

Police officers stopped a motorcycle after it had ridden through a bus-only route earlier this week. Upon inspection, the bike also had a tyre worn down with the cord visible.placeholder image
Police officers stopped a motorcycle after it had ridden through a bus-only route earlier this week. Upon inspection, the bike also had a tyre worn down with the cord visible. | Hampshire Police

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit wrote to Facebook, saying: “Yes, cord. The internal structure of the tyre, designed to hold everything together, was visible to the naked eye. On wet roads, this isn’t just risky—it’s a recipe for disaster.”

As a result, the driver was handed a prohibition order meaning the bike will be off the road until it is made safe and road worthy again.

It was also noted that the ‘L’ plate needed addressing as it had been ripped in half.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit added: “We’re Not Here to Ruin Your RideWe know riders love their bikes. We respect the passion.

“But safety isn’t negotiable. Our job is to keep roads safe—not just for you, but for your passengers, pedestrians, and fellow motorists. This wasn’t about being heavy-handed. It was about preventing tragedy.”

