Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash as police continue appeal

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash as police continue to appeal to the public.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police stock.

The rider of a red and silver BMW motorcycle, aged in his 60s, was in a collision with a black Toyota Celica just before 1.15pm on Tuesday October 14 on Southwick Road in North Boarhunt.

The incident led to the road closing for two hours while the vehicles were recovered. No one was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police appealed for witnesses to come forward and would specifically like to speak to a driving instructor who the the motorcyclist overtook shortly before the crash. More than a week on from the crash police are still keen to speak to any witnesses.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said previously: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it. In particular we would like to speak to a driving instructor who's white car was overtaken by the motorcyclist shortly before the collision.

“We would also like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250465578.”