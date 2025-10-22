“Phenomenal” support helps save Hilsea preschool from closure

Parade Community Preschool

The Parade Community Preschool has been saved from closure as a new provider will take over the school.

Last week, it was reported that the Hilsea preschool was closing due to insufficient funding, leaving families and the local community devastated.

However, Catherine Robinson, manager and founder of the preschool, said a “local nursery chain” will be taking over the preschool while keeping all current staff and pupils.

Ms Robinson said the support from preschool families has been “phenomenal”, adding that “Pompey is full of so many caring people”.

She added that Portsmouth City Council’s early years team has “stood by us”, doing their “utmost to help”, and thanked local MP Amanda Martin for her support.

A council spokesperson said they are “pleased” the school can continue providing “outstanding care” for children and strong, “trusted relationships” with families in the community.

They added that the early years teams are supporting both the outgoing and incoming teams to make the changeover “as seamless as possible”.

“This is a lifeline for many families, and we’re committed to preserving the values, care, and dedication that have made Parade Preschool so special. We’re proud to stand alongside them during this important time.”

Amanda Martin MP described the “fantastic news” as a “real testament to Cathy, Jayne and white whole team at Parade”.

“I’m proud to have supported them throughout and will continue that support into the future.”

Local ward councillor Russell Simpson said he had been “inundated” with messages from past and present preschool parents since the closure was announced.

“They know how much of a life line this pre-school is, not only in Hilsea but within the city and especially for children with special educational needs.

“I had a meeting with council officers last week emphasising these concerns and what the pre-school means to many parents - I must thank the council officers who have worked around the clock to make sure it stays operational.”