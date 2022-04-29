Police were called to Portsdown Hill Road just before 6.30pm on Wednesday, April 27, to reports of a collision involving two motorbikes and a Land Rover.

The two motorcyclists, a 45-year-old man and a 44-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

A police spokesperson said: ‘Investigations into the exact causes of the collision, which happened near to Fort Widley, are ongoing.

‘As part of those enquiries, officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been travelling along that stretch of road around the time of the collision, anyone who may have dash cam footage or who may have seen any of the vehicles prior to what happened.

‘The motorbikes involved were a green Kawasaki, a blue Yamaha and a blue Range Rover.