Motorist arrested on suspicion of drink driving on main road in Baffins, Portsmouth

Freddie Webb
Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2025, 07:28 BST
A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving in a residential area.

Officers detained an individual yesterday afternoon (October 9) in Tangiers Road, Baffins.

In a social media statement, Portsmouth Police said personnel from the Fratton and Baffins Neighbourhood team detained someone for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“A preliminary breath test was carried out where the driver failed,” the force added. “They are now in custody and an investigation is underway. Driving under the influence puts lives at risk — we will not tolerate it.

“Thank you to the public for remaining vigilant. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, please report it immediately.”

