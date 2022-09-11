News you can trust since 1877
Motorist tries to kidnap teenage girl walking home from college in Farnborough, Hampshire

A motorist tried to kidnap a teenage girl in Hampshire after driving past her several times.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 12:07 pm
The teenager was returning home from college on Friday when the incident happened. Police are classing it as an attempted kidnapping.

It happened in Farnborough. The girl was walking along Alexandra Road between Boundary Road and Reading Road between 3.20pm and 3.45pm.

Police say an attempted kidnapping was made on a teenage girl in Hampshire

A police spokesman said: ‘It is reported that a vehicle had been seen to drive past the teenager on multiple occasions during a 10-minute period, before a man exited a vehicle and made an attempt to grab the girl’s arm and drag her towards his car.

‘The girl managed to break free and flee from the man, before she was seen to enter a vehicle and was driven away from the scene.’

The man was white, in his late 20s or early 30s and about 5ft 10in with light brown hair slicked to the right-hand side.

He wore a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms.

The spokesman said that officers have carried out inquiries in the area but now want the public’s help.

He added: ‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness what happened? Perhaps you have dash-cam footage in the moments leading up to or during the incident?’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting 44220368346.