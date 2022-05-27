Muggers steal two women's jewellery in midnight attack

Between 12.05am and 12.15am on Wednesday, a woman in her fifties and a woman in her twenties were walking to their car on Crown Street, near the junction with Shirley High Street in Shirley, Southampton, when they were approached by five men wearing black clothes, gloves and balaclavas and one of whom was holding a knife.
They threatened and assaulted the women, causing minor injuries.
Several items were then stolen, including a large amount of jewellery and one of the women’s engagement rings.
DC Giulia Puccini said: ‘Our officers are following up all lines of enquiry to identify the men involved.
‘While we continue to investigate this we would urge members of the public to make sure they do not display their valuables and remain vigilant at night in the Shirley area.’
Anyone with information should call 101, report online, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting 44220206353.