Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday (April 14) at approximately 4pm, a man in his 30s was approached by a man unknown to him on Southampton Common. The unknown man began shouting at him and making sexual comments.

On the same day at around 9:10pm a woman in her 30s was approached by a man unknown to her, again on Southampton Common. He indecently exposed himself to her while attempting to engage in conversation with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday afternoon (April 16) at approximately 4:30pm it was reported that a man had indecently exposed himself to a woman in her 30s on a footpath on Southampton Common.

Nobody was injured or assaulted on either occasion and each person left the area before reporting the incidents to police. The police have been carrying out enquiries into these incidents and officers will remain in the area conducting proactive patrols over the coming days, at various times of the day and night.

The police are urging anyone who has been the victim of any incidents of this nature or has seen anything suspicious in the Southampton Common area to report it to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad