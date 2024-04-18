Multiple indecent exposure incidents in Southampton - police launch appeal
On Sunday (April 14) at approximately 4pm, a man in his 30s was approached by a man unknown to him on Southampton Common. The unknown man began shouting at him and making sexual comments.
On the same day at around 9:10pm a woman in her 30s was approached by a man unknown to her, again on Southampton Common. He indecently exposed himself to her while attempting to engage in conversation with her.
On Tuesday afternoon (April 16) at approximately 4:30pm it was reported that a man had indecently exposed himself to a woman in her 30s on a footpath on Southampton Common.
Nobody was injured or assaulted on either occasion and each person left the area before reporting the incidents to police. The police have been carrying out enquiries into these incidents and officers will remain in the area conducting proactive patrols over the coming days, at various times of the day and night.
The police are urging anyone who has been the victim of any incidents of this nature or has seen anything suspicious in the Southampton Common area to report it to them.
You can report information to the police on 101, quoting the reference 44240160391, our via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Click here for more information.
You can also speak to patrolling officers if you have any concerns, information or questions. If you are in the area and somebody is making you feel unsafe, or in any other emergency, please call 999.