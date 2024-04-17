Social worker charged with sex offences against teenage girl after Snapchat discovery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said an investigation was launched on March 3 when sexual messages were found on a teenage girl’s Snapchat account between her and an adult man.

West Sussex social worker Thomas Weller, 33, from the Horsham area, was identified as a suspect and subsequently arrested on 24 March. Weller has now been charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and three counts of unauthorised computer access with intent to commit other offences, police confirmed.