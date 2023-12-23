A mother and son have been jailed after conspiring to steal a large sum of money collected by the community to pay for a wedding.

The money, around £8,000, was taken from an address in Clovelly Road, Southampton, on Friday, September 15. A court heard a group of women from the local Sikh community had helped organise a collection to pay for a wedding within the community, and were counting up the money. However, entry was forced to the address, where a man with a gun threatened those inside and demanded they hand over the money.

Southampton Crown Court heard a vehicle, used to get away from the scene, a red Hyundai, was found to be registered to one of the women who was in the address and helping with the collection.

Kalwant Kaur, 41, of Union Road Southampton, and her son, Jung Singh Lankanpal, 22, were jailed. Pic: Hants police

Kalwant Kaur, 41, of Union Road Southampton, and her son, Jung Singh Lankanpal, 22, of the same address, were both arrested the same day, and charged with conspiring to commit a burglary, which they both pleaded guilty to back in October. Appearing today for sentencing, Kaur was jailed for 15 months and Lankanpal handed a 30 month jail term.

DC Jess Swift, from the Western Area Crime Team, said: "Kaur and Lankanpal made a cold and callous decision to steal such a large sum of money from people they knew, money which was meant to help people in their community. Despite Kaur trying to present herself as a witness to a crime, it was quickly established she had used her knowledge to help orchestrate this burglary.