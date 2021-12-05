It comes after a man in his 60s died following being seriously assaulted at Parklands Hospital in Basingstoke.

Another man in his 60s – also a patient – was assaulted and taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital for treatment but has been discharged.

Hampshire police confirmed to The News an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Parklands Hospital in Basingstoke run by Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: Google

The teenager, who was a patient at Parklands, is currently detained under the Mental Health Act, police said.

Parklands is run by Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, whose website says the hospital has four adult mental health wards.

This includes a psychiatric intensive care unit, and two wards for older people with mental health needs.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 4.07am on (November 27) following reports of a serious assault at Parklands Hospital.

‘A man in his 60s was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics on scene.

‘His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

‘A second man, also aged in his 60s, was assaulted and taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital as a precaution, but was discharged shortly afterwards.

‘As part of enquiries, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and is currently detained under the Mental Health Act.

‘Police are working with health trust partners to establish the full circumstances.’

