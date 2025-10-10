The discovery of a body in a wooded area has prompted the police to launch a murder probe.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary has launched a murder investigation after a member of the public discovered a body in Southampton Common.

The police were called at 4.40pm on Wednesday 8 October after the body, which is believed to be an adult, was found in a wooded area in the centre of the Common close to the wildlife reserve, north of Ornamental Lake and to the right of Green Path.

There are also indications there was a significant fire at some point in the same location as to where the body was found, which may have been a number of months ago.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Gillooly said: “We have allocated significant resources and specialist officers into the early stages of our investigation to enable us to identify the deceased and progress our enquiries.

“The area where the body was located on the Common is remote, overgrown, and away from footpaths, but I have no doubt that members of the local community may hold key information that can assist us.

“At this time investigators are working hard to establish a time-frame for the offence, this could potentially be a number of months ago.”

The police is asking anyone with relevant information or footage from CCTV, doorbells, dash cams, or GoPro’s to come forward.

DCI Gillooly added: “We’re especially keen to hear from anyone who may remember seeing smoke or a fire in this area. We also want to build a list of people who may have relevant footage that can help our enquiries.

“Officers will remain in the area and the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out regular patrols. Please speak to these uniformed officers if you have any information.

“We understand that this is a concerning incident for our community and officers are there to provide reassurance. We will also be attending events including the Southampton parkrun, where we will be available to speak to you”.

Officers remain at the scene while enquires continue, and they have confirmed no arrests have been made at this time.

You can also call 101 and quote incident number 44250456238. Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.