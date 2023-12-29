Detectives have launched a murder investigation and made an arrest after the discovery of a woman’s body in Waterlooville.

Police were called at 11.30am on Thursday, December 28 to a report that the body of a 37 year-old woman had been found inside a house on Nevinson Way. Police say a 36 year-old man has been treated for injuries to his arms and has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of murder and will be questioned by detectives in due course. An investigation is ongoing to establish what happened, and police say the death is currently being treated as suspicious. Her family has been informed.

District Commander, Chief Inspector Habib Rahman said: “This is a concerning incident for the local community, but we do not believe there is any risk to the public. Specialist officers will remain at the scene while we establish what happened. The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out regular patrols in the area and anyone with questions or concerns can speak to these uniformed officers”.

Police are treating the woman's death as suspicious

If you have any information that could help with our investigation, call 101 quoting reference number 44230528077 (Operation Colwort). Alternatively, go online and submit information via www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ .