Mystery surrounds police car left in Portsmouth street for six days

Published 8th Oct 2025, 13:08 BST
Mystery has surrounded a police car left in a residential street for six days.

A police car was mysteriously in Carnarvon Road for six days without being movedplaceholder image
A marked car was first spotted in Carnarvon Road in Fratton on Thursday last week (October 2) where it remained until it was finally moved on Tuesday.

According to locals, the car was never moved and no officers were spotted at the scene - raising questions over what the vehicle was doing there. No police tape had been placed in the area either.

When asked about the unusual occurrence, police were remaining tight-lipped - with a spokesperson saying: “Officers have been carrying out routine operational activity, there is no other information to provide.”

