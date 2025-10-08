Mystery surrounds police car left in Portsmouth street for six days

Mystery has surrounded a police car left in a residential street for six days.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police car was mysteriously in Carnarvon Road for six days without being moved | Stuart Vaizey

A marked car was first spotted in Carnarvon Road in Fratton on Thursday last week (October 2) where it remained until it was finally moved on Tuesday.

According to locals, the car was never moved and no officers were spotted at the scene - raising questions over what the vehicle was doing there. No police tape had been placed in the area either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the unusual occurrence, police were remaining tight-lipped - with a spokesperson saying: “Officers have been carrying out routine operational activity, there is no other information to provide.”