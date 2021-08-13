Suspected gunman and 5 others die in Plymouth shooting, police confirm
SIX PEOPLE, including a suspected gunman, have died in a shooting in Plymouth last night - police confirmed.
Devon and Cornwall Police said three females, two males and the suspect had died in the Keyham area of the city.
It is thought all died from gunshot wounds but the force said the shooting on Thursday evening was not terror-related.
Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard said one of those killed was a child aged under 10 years old.
A statement from police said: ‘Following attendance at the scene, two females and two males were deceased at the scene. A further male, believed to be the offender, was also deceased at the scene. All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds.
‘Another female treated at the scene for gunshot wounds, died a short time later in hospital.
‘All of the next of kin of the deceased have been located and informed by Devon and Cornwall Police officers.
‘Devon and Cornwall Police would stress this is not a terrorism related incident.
‘The area has been cordoned off and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
‘Investigations are continuing into the incident and disruption to the road network in the Keyham will remain throughout the night.
‘Police continue to ask any members of the public with mobile phone footage of the immediate aftermath of the incident not to post this on social media platforms and to respect those families who have lost loved ones this evening.’
The incident took place in Biddick Drive at around 6.10pm.