Portsmouth murder probe: Two people arrested as man dies after being found lying in Stamshaw street
A MAN and a woman from Southsea have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died.
The man was found lying in the street in Jervis Road in Stamshaw. He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police were called at 2.44am on Tuesday and said they are investigating how the man came to die.
A spokeswoman said: ‘As part of our enquiries, a 33-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both from Southsea, were arrested on suspicion of murder.
‘They have both been released on conditional bail while our investigation continues.
‘Detectives are continuing with extensive enquiries to determine the exact circumstances of what has occurred.’
Anyone who has information about the death has been asked to call 101 quoting 44210317035.