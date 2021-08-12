The man was found lying in the street in Jervis Road in Stamshaw. He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police were called at 2.44am on Tuesday and said they are investigating how the man came to die.

Jervis Road in Stamshaw Picture: Google maps

A spokeswoman said: ‘As part of our enquiries, a 33-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both from Southsea, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

‘They have both been released on conditional bail while our investigation continues.

‘Detectives are continuing with extensive enquiries to determine the exact circumstances of what has occurred.’