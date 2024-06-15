Arrested Portsmouth man faces no charges after male beaten up in Southsea nightlife district

By Freddie Webb
Published 15th Jun 2024, 11:14 BST
No charges will be pressed against a man who was arrested following an assault at a nightlife district.

The 23-year-old from Portsmouth was detained in connection to an altercation in Palmerston Road on March 3. Police officers were called to reports of an assault at 12.30am.

A man who was arrested following a fight in Palmerston Road will face no charges, with police closing the investigation. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

As previously reported in The News, a 43-year-old man suffered facial injuries. The News understands he was left bloodied and was kicked in the face while on the floor.

A police spokeswoman said at the time the male did not require hospital treatment. The 23-year-old was given a bail date of June 3, but the investigation is now closed.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “A thorough investigation has been completed and no charges have been brought against the individual in connection with this incident. It has now been filed pending any new information coming to light.”

