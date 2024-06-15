Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No charges will be pressed against a man who was arrested following an assault at a nightlife district.

The 23-year-old from Portsmouth was detained in connection to an altercation in Palmerston Road on March 3. Police officers were called to reports of an assault at 12.30am.

A man who was arrested following a fight in Palmerston Road will face no charges, with police closing the investigation. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

As previously reported in The News, a 43-year-old man suffered facial injuries. The News understands he was left bloodied and was kicked in the face while on the floor.

A police spokeswoman said at the time the male did not require hospital treatment. The 23-year-old was given a bail date of June 3, but the investigation is now closed.