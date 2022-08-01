But notorious Gosport thief Brett Carter, 50, was spared jail for stealing a wallet the day after he was given a six-month conditional discharge for stealing £26 worth of chocolate from Lidl on August 26 last year.

It meant the shoplifter, whose drug addiction had spanned up to 30 years, was also in breach of a 10-month sentence suspended for 12-months for stealing £95 worth of alcohol from Tesco in March 2021.

Portsmouth Crown Court

This included a litre of Jack Daniels whiskey and two litres of Captain Morgan Spiced rum after he smacked a security guard with a crutch before fleeing.

Despite the breaches, though, Carter was not locked up after it was decided it would be ‘unjust’ to send him away by a judge at Portsmouth Crown Court following his ‘impressive’ efforts to turn his life around.

The court heard how Carter, of Solebay Way, was on drugs when he blatantly walked into a workshop and helped himself to a wallet with bank cards in it on August 27.

Prosecutor Simon Jones said hapless Carter, who has 54 offences to his name mainly involving theft and burglary, was caught ‘red handed’ after being confronted by staff. The defendant’s identity was later verified after a CCTV check before police arrested the well known thief.

Despite Carter’s struggles with drug addiction, the court heard he was now off drugs. Daniel Reilly, defending, said: ‘It is the first time he has even been drug free. He is literally standing on his two feet.’

Carter’s turnaround had also seen him attending drug rehabilitation sessions at support agencies four times a week to break his habit - with him even in line to become a volunteer to help others.

Judge, Recorder Charles Langley, said he was able to step outside the sentencing guidelines due to the change in Carter. ‘It is absolutely clear to me you are trying to address your offending behaviour,’ he said.

‘You have changed considerably since the offences.’

Carter, who admitted a charge of theft, was given a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days.