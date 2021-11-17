Bradley White, 19, was caught red-handed with cannabis at his home before being told to clean up his act after his first foray into drug peddling landed him before a judge.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard police had a warrant to search White’s address on March 21 last year amid suspicions dealing was taking place.

After storming the property officers found three large sealed bags of cannabis in a rucksack in the bedroom along with more drugs on a side tray, prosecutor Helen Easterbrook said.

Drug paraphernalia, including a grinder and scales, were recovered along with a mobile phone with incriminating messages.

In total, 100g of cannabis were seized by officers. No value of the drugs was given in court.

During his police interview, White, of Nelson Road, Buckland, claimed he was not dealing. ‘He said the drugs were for his own personal use after he bought them at the start of lockdown,’ Ms Easterbrook said.

She added: ‘A large number of drug dealing messages were found on his phone.’

White compounded his first appearance before the courts after failing to turn up at a previous hearing resulting in a warrant for his arrest being issued. ‘He said he had the wrong date and was planning on turning up,’ Ms Easterbrook said.

Construction worker White, of previous good character, admitted a single charge of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. He also admitted failing to appear at court.

Judge recorder Jonathan Swift told White: ‘I want you to get off this (drug dealing) track which is no good.

‘The only way I can do that is by giving you an opportunity.

‘It’s a shame you didn’t admit the offence to begin with and told a pack of lies.’

White was then handed a one-year community order and told to complete 20 rehabilitation days.

Recorder Swift added: ‘Get yourself out of this and keep working. That’s the best thing you can do.’

