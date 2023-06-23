Police are on the hunt for the sexual deviant who has indecently exposed himself in Southampton and Hedge End three times in the last week.

The first incident took place shortly after midnight on Wednesday (June 21) when a witness reported seeing a naked man walking down Kanes Hill Road in Hedge End while only wearing a balaclava over his face.

READ NOW: Murder probe

Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second incident was reported around 12.30pm on the same day after a man approached the fence of Hightown Primary School in Tunstall Road and reportedly exposed himself to two girls and then ran away. The two girls, both aged eight, have been spoken to by officers and are being supported.

Police attended and conducted a thorough area search, which included Netley Common - but the pest was not located.

Finally, on Thursday, a 26-year-old woman spotted a man she had seen outside a pub in Peartree Road inappropriately touching himself just before midnight.

A police statement said: ‘At this stage we believe that these incidents are linked and the man described on each occasion is white, between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 10ins tall, in his 30s and has blue eyes. During two of the incidents, it is reported that the man was completely nude and only wearing a balaclava.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective inspector Emma Barrow said: ‘We know news of these incidents – especially those involving the two young girls - will be extremely concerning to local residents, but locating this man is a priority for us. Fortunately, there was no physical contact with the victims, but they were understandably shocked by what they witnessed.

‘We have already stepped up patrols in both areas and have other enquiries ongoing in relation to CCTV, and now we are appealing for your help too. Does the description remind you of someone? Have you seen a man matching this description in the area recently, acting suspiciously?

‘We want to make a request for local residents in these areas to check their CCTV footage and Ring doorbell footage – this might hold vital information in identifying the person responsible. Likewise, if you were driving along Kanes Hill Road or in the other areas at the times of the offences, and you have dash-cam footage, we would like to hear from you.

‘We’re keen to hear from anyone who might be able to help.’

If you think you can help us, please call us on 101, quoting 44230246778. You can also submit information via our website: www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

SEE ALSO: Crash arrest

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.