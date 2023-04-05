Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary says it has upped patrols of Ocean Retail Park after businesses reported increases in both thievery and anti-social behaviour.

Posting on social media, Portsmouth Police said: ‘Officers have been completing hi-vis patrols in Ocean Retail Park. This is in response to an noticeable increase in anti-social behaviour and shoplifting from the area.

The B&M store in Ocean Retail Park, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We have been speaking with the staff in stores and with the on site security and it is clear that there is work that need to be done to improve things for shoppers and businesses.

‘Over the coming months we will be working hard with the businesses and the site to try and make improvements and will look to take robust action against those who choose to offend in the area.

‘If you see a shoplifting please report it to us. If everyone is safe and the suspect has left there might be a delay in the response, however we will alway follow these up and look to gather the evidence to prosecute those responsible.’

According to police, officers have been into every store to discuss the issue – and how retailers and law enforcement can work together to clamp down on the issue. They are also planning a visit to a nearby secondary school after the Easter holidays.