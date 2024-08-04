Multiple reports have been made to police about off-road bikes being driven dangerously - with officers stepping up operations.

Members of the public have been effect by vehicles being driven in an anti-social manner in the areas of The Warren and Havant Thicket. Havant Police reported on social media that tackling such incidents is a “top priority top priority to target those offenders who do not comply with the law”.

The force said: “We would like to remind everyone that it is an offence for a person to drive a mechanically propelled motor vehicle off-road in these areas, and in doing so, you would be in contravention of Section 3 and 34 of the Road Traffic Act 1988. As per the Police Reform Act 2002, Section 59, we will seize and remove any vehicles that are being used in a manner causing alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public. You may also be liable to be fined.

“We will be out regularly patrolling in the area and enforcing these regulations. As members of the local community, we need your knowledge and information to help us to build a comprehensive picture of the issue.”

Police are encouraging anyone to report issues of anti-social behaviour to them via 101 or by visiting their website.