Hampshire police and crime commissioner Donna Jones is attracting criticism for saying “protest groups” in the wake of the Southport stabbings are focused on “the desire to protect Britain’s sovereignty, the need to uphold British values and in order to do this stop illegal immigration”.

The Conservative politician, who has been in her position since 2021, had said “arresting people” is “treating the symptom and not the cause”. A statement posted published on the Hampshire PCC website has since been deleted, but a post on X publicising her thoughts is still online. The statement describes her as 'the UK's most senior police commissioner', despite the role itself having no rank.

Liberal Democrat MP for Winchester Danny Chambers said he was “deeply concerned” about her remarks, adding: “These extreme views make her totally unsuitable to hold this position of responsibility.” Former chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal said: “I, as a former CEO of the Association of Police & Crime Commissioners, would have heavily advised against a current PCC, let alone the chair, appearing to justify rioting & criminality that police officers are bravely having to deal with right now. Totally unacceptable.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones pictured in Commercial Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (040324-5787)

Donna Jones sharing a link to the statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. | The News

Ms Jones’ full statement was sent to The News in full ahead of the planned protests at Guildhall Square yesterday morning, and in light of the events which have taken place nationally. In its entirety, it reads: “The rioting and civil unrest across the country following the murder of three children in Southport on Tuesday, has escalated to a worrying level. Police officers have been injured, buildings have been targeted because of those living in them or worshiping at them and police cars and vans set on fire. Millions of pounds of damage has been done and more than 100 people have been arrested, with many more expected.

“Police stations are burning, police officers’ annual leave has been cancelled and riot police are dusting off their shields from Land’s End to John O’ Groats. The behaviour of some of those protesting has been extremely violent, highly distressing and absolutely criminal. This weekend a number of protests are planned across the country and across political and ideological spectrums. The announcement of the Prime Minister’s new Violent Crime Units have lead to an accusation of two tier policing, which has enflamed protestors who state they are battling to protect Britain’s sovereignty, identity and stop illegal immigration. Burning towns and cities and attacking the police is not the answer, so how do we stop it?

“I’ve spoken to people from both sides of the spectrum and the only way to stem the tide of violent disorder, is to acknowledge what is causing it. Whilst the devastating attacks in Southport on Tuesday were a catalyst, the commonality amongst the protest groups appears to be focused on three key areas: the desire to protect Britain’s sovereignty; the need to uphold British values and in order to do this, stop illegal immigration. The growth of feeling across the country has mirrored (to a lesser extent) the rebellion to illegal immigration that has played out across France over the last 12 months.

Protestors at Guildhall Square, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (030824-32)

Youth Alliance protestors at Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, a group which is indorsed by Tommy Robinson. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (030824-44)

“The government must acknowledge what is causing this civil unrest in order to prevent it. Arresting people, or creating violent disorder units, is treating the symptom and not the cause. The questions these people want answering; what is the government’s solution to mass uncontrolled immigration? How are the new Labour government going to uphold and build on British values? This is the biggest challenge facing Sir Kier Starmer’s government, and its bitten quickly. As a national police leader, and a Police and Crime Commissioner, someone who has spent almost two decades representing the public, this is the clear message I will put to the Prime Minister and Home Secretary this week. We all need to work together to stop this mindless criminal behaviour committed by a small number of people, whilst understanding the views of those attending rallies who feel strongly but don’t cause disorder.”

Violence and rioting broke out in several major cities yesterday including Liverpool, Hull, Leeds and Manchester to name a few - with several arrests being made. Incidents included assault of members of the public and police officers, looting of shops and businesses, and racial abuse to name a few. The incidents were sparked after three children, Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, were killed at a Taylor Swift themed dance class in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday (July 29).

Counter demonstrators at the Guildhall Square demonstration, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (030824-12)

Melvyn Todd (in black cap) who stood for Reform in Portsmouth North at the 2024 general election, addressing the crowd in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (030824-36)

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, born in Cardiff before moving to Southport, was charged with three counts of murder and other offences, and was named by a judge despite being 17-years-old at the time. A vigil in the town was marred by violence and destruction of property, with dozens of police officers being injured and several arrests being made. The disorder gained traction after misinformation was spread on social media.

Hours after the attack, the name Ali-Al-Shakati was circulating and people were claiming that the fictional character committed the atrocity a year after arriving on a migrant boat as an asylum seeker, while being on an MI6 watchlist. If this person had existed, they would have been on the watchlist of MI5, not MI6.

In contrast to the scenes nationally, the Guildhall Square demonstration did not see any instances of rioting. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman previously said that “no incidents have been raised from the protest in Portsmouth”. One protestor, Joe Ward - a musician based in Whiteley - said aside from some shouting, the atmosphere was calm and people had gathered in memory of the children who were killed and to hold the government to account about tackling child violence cases. He added that it a group of roughly 100 to 150 people who felt “helpless” and wanted to protect their children.

Simon Magorian, a counter demonstrator from the Stand Up To Racism group, disagrees and said the atmosphere was “bullying” and “nasty”, with campaigners being verbally abused. He described many of the attendees as “fascists” and “thugs”, and said they “couldn’t care less” about the children and disrupted a one minute’s silence organised in their memory - with SUTR members being escorted away by police. Some demonstrators and eye-witnesses have contacted The News to say that this did not take place and denied the minute’s silence was organised. Among the protestors were members of Youth Alliance, a group indorsed by Tommy Robinson. One unlinked source said a chase happened at the scene.